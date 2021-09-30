The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> September 30, 2021

Early-Stage Anti-Inflammatory Drugs May Provide Breakthrough Treatments

Brozak, Steve
Steve Brozak is the Managing Partner and President of WBB Securities, LLC. In 2013, Dr. Brozak was selected as a top analyst in the pharmaceuticals sector by the StarMine/Financial Times Industry Analyst Awards. He also was named to The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” list in the category of medical equipment and supplies. Earlier, Dr. Brozak worked in finance at Alex. Brown & Sons, Cowen & Company, Dean Witter and Salomon Brothers. Dr. Brozak has written for Nature, The British Medical Journal and Brain Stimulation. He is also a contributor to Forbes and ABC News. He received a B.A. degree and an MBA from Columbia University and a Doctorate in Medical Humanities — DMH — from Drew University. He served in the United States Marine Corps retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Profile
Word count: 2,409

TWST: What most interests you in your role as analyst in the biopharma sector?

Dr. Brozak: The fascinating part about biotechnology, medical

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)
Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Ways to Add Incremental Yield in Low Interest Rate Environment
Building a Barbell Portfolio: Mega Caps Offset Smaller Growth Names
Small-Cap Innovators Include Maker of a Better Breast Implant
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)
Gene Editing Companies Enjoy Momentum While Gene Therapies Lag
Consumers Splurge on Aesthetic Procedures Post Pandemic
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 