The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> August 7, 2020

E-Commerce Growth Accelerating Due to COVID-19

Yih, Adrienne
Adrienne Yih is a Managing Director and Research Analyst at Barclays covering U.S. specialty retail, apparel and e-commerce. She joined Barclays in 2019 and has covered the retail sector for more than 18 years. Prior to joining Barclays, Ms. Yih worked for Wolfe Research, where she was known for developing robust quantitative models used to inform her fundamental industry view and stock picks, and prior to that, also led coverage of the diversified retail sector at Janney and FBR Capital Markets. Her finance career began at Prudential Investment Group with experience in investment banking, private debt investing, and quantitative asset allocation. Ms. Yih holds an MBA in finance from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.S. in industrial engineering from Stanford University. Profile
Word count: 3,750

TWST: Let's start with a snapshot of your coverage universe and the types of retailers your research is focused on.

Ms. Yih:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)
Interview with the CEO and President: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)
Interview with the CEO: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Gaining Exposure to the Cannabis Space with a Broad-Based Global Approach
Taking a Holistic View of Fixed Income Portfolio Construction
Looking for Tomorrow’s Companies with Opportunities to Outperform
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
BDCs with Higher Leverage Will Likely Be Disadvantaged
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 