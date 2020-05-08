Dynamically Managing the Risk Profiles of Client Accounts

Joseph Rinaldi is President and Chief Investment Officer at Quantum Financial Advisors, Inc. Mr. Rinaldi worked in capital markets for nearly three decades for companies such as Dimes Savings Bank, Morgan Stanley, Maryland National Bank — now Bank of America — and The Resolution Trust Corporation. His career has encompassed asset securitization, risk management and trading. During the S&L debacle, he traded over $40 billion worth of assets from banks he took over for the government. Afterward, he started his own SEC investment advisory firm that has a successful 20-plus-year track record. In addition, he teaches "Futures, Options, and Derivatives" class at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins and the Stern School of Business at New York University to both graduate and undergraduate students. He also co-authored A Beginning Guide to Alternative Assets with Dr. Howard Lodge. Mr. Rinaldi graduated from Hofstra University with a BBA and received an MBA from Pace University. Profile Andre Weisbrod is Director of Wealth Management at Quantum Financial Advisors, Inc. Mr. Weisbrod has been in the financial services business since 1981 and loves to help individuals, families, businesses and organizations create, manage and utilize wealth. He joined Quantum in 2018 after the merger of his company, STAAR Financial Advisors, with Quantum. He is an award-winning author, speaker, financial planner, as well as founder of a private equity fund. He was also a mutual fund manager for over two decades. He has had articles published in a variety of newspapers, magazines and newsletters; has been interviewed by publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily, Mutual Funds Magazine and Seeking Alpha; quoted by commentators such as Paul Harvey; and has appeared on numerous radio and TV shows, including on KDKA, TheStreet.com, Reuters TV and Business News Network. Profile

Word count: 3,719

TWST: Would you like to give some history about the company and your priorities?

Mr. Rinaldi: Quantum Financial Advisors began in 1996. So we