The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 14, 2020

Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space

Wulff, Jason
Jason Wulff, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and joined Eagle Asset Management, Inc., an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, in 2015. He is Lead Portfolio Manager for the Eagle SMID Cap ESG Select Strategy and SMID Cap Strategy and Portfolio Co-Manager for the Small Cap Strategy. Mr. Wulff has 19 years of investment and financial industry experience and previously worked alongside members of his current Eagle investment team at Sentinel Asset Management. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008 and has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from New York University. Profile
Word count: 2,530

TWST: Did you want to talk about the strategies on which you work?

Mr. Wulff: Sure. I am the lead manager on two smid-cap products, and I'm a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space
Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nonbank Lenders Creating Competition and Pressure in the Banking Sector
Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 