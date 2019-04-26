The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> April 26, 2019

Digital Transformation Is a Strong Secular Trend in 2019

Suri, Bhavan
Bhavan Suri, Partner, Co-Group Head of the technology, media and communications sector, joined William Blair & Company, L.L.C. in 2007 and specializes in the IT services and enterprise software industries. Previously, he worked in venture capital and early-stage technology commercialization. Before joining the financial services industry, he co-founded and managed a Boston-based enterprise software company. Before that, Mr. Suri was a Director at Answerthink, an IT services firm that specialized in systems integration and enterprise software implementation. Mr. Suri won an award in the Financial Times/StarMine "World's Top Analysts" listing as the number one stock picker in IT services in 2010. He received a B.S. in physics from Brown University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Profile
Word count: 4,126

TWST: Please update us on your coverage since we spoke about two years ago. Have you initiated or dropped coverage of any companies in the space?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)
Interview with the President and CEO: GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Opportunities in Small-Cap Growth as Experts in Change
Bringing Expertise, Longevity and Advocacy to ESG Investing
Providing Diversification and an Opportunity to Exceed Market Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Digital Transformation Is a Strong Secular Trend in 2019
Frictionless Consumer Experiences a Major Opportunity in the Payments Space
Expecting Cryptocurrency to Go Mainstream as the Eighth Asset Class
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 