Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance

Meyer Shields, Managing Director, joined Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in 2013 from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., where he worked since 2005. Based out of the Baltimore office, Mr. Shields is a Managing Director covering property/casualty insurance. His awards include The Wall Street Journal Best on the Street Survey, in 2009 ranking number five and in 2012 ranking number two. Prior to joining Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., Mr. Shields was an analyst with Legg Mason Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan, and held various actuarial positions within Zurich North America. Mr. Shields graduated with a degree in actuarial science from University of Toronto and is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Profile

Word count: 2,413

TWST: Let's start by refreshing our memories on your coverage universe and any changes to that since we spoke about a year ago.

Mr. Shields: