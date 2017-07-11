Designing Customized Portfolios with Fundamental Analysis and Due Diligence

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 11, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Robert A. Kincade is President and Owner of Stonebridge Capital Advisors and is on the board of directors. He is responsible for equity portfolio management, marketing and administration. Mr. Kincade is a member of the Stonebridge Investment Review Committee and the Stonebridge Research Committee. He is a multiyear award recipient of the Five Star Wealth Manager designation, and under his management, Stonebridge has been ranked as a top-performing money manager by Lipper Marketplace. He has been a partner of Whitecliff Capital Partners, Vice President of Insight Investment, Regional Vice President of American Express Retirement Services and Senior Trust Officer of Northwestern Bank & Trust.
Mr. Kincade: Stonebridge is an SEC-registered investment adviser firm. We serve several markets, working with