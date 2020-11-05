Delivering Strong Returns and a Measurable Decarbonization Impact

Matthew Breidert joined Ecofin in 2006 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager overseeing sustainable, impact and ESG strategies, both long-only and long/short, at TortoiseEcofin. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Breidert was an assistant portfolio manager at Millennium Partners, based in New York. Previously, he was an investment banker with SG Barr Devlin, a division of Societe Generale, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and financial advisory to global utilities and power companies. Prior to that, he worked at Cornerstone Energy Advisers and FT Energy/RDI in Boulder, Colorado, where he focused on energy and utility‐focused economic policy. Mr. Breidert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in ecology from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis. Profile Michel Sznajer joined Ecofin in 2016 and serves as a Portfolio Manager focused on sustainable products at TortoiseEcofin. Before joining the firm, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Silvaris Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Sznajer was employed at Wellington Management Co. as an industrial/infrastructure analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to that, he worked at Goldman Sachs and Indosuez W.I. CARR, covering the telecommunication sectors in Asia. Mr. Sznajer started his career as a management consultant at Bain & Company, covering technology, media and telecommunication, and financial sectors in Asia and Europe. He earned an M.S. in business and engineering from Brussels University and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

TWST: Let's start with a little introduction to the company for readers, a little bit about the area of industry expertise and the overall approach or philosophy of both