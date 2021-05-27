The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 27, 2021

Deep Value Manager Benchmarks Compound Rate of Inflation Over Time

Kempner Jr., Harris L.
Harris L. "Shrub" Kempner Jr. has been Kempner Capital Management’s President since the firm’s inception in 1982. He is also a Portfolio Manager. He was President of U.S. National Bancshares and Chief Investment Officer for Frost Bank of Galveston (formerly United States National Bank) from 1969 to 1982. He received a B.A. from Harvard University in 1961 and an MBA from Stanford University in 1963. Profile
Word count: 2,995

TWST: Is there a unique investment philosophy at the firm?

Mr. Kempner: There is a singular investment philosophy at the firm — I don’t

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
Interview with the CFO: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)
Interview with the CEO and Director: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Small-Cap Biotech UIT Seeks Out Likely Acquisition Targets
Closed-End Funds Offer Attractive Yields, Tax-Advantaged Options
Large-Cap International Strategy Delivers Diversification, Higher Dividend Yield
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Fingers Crossed: Insurance Rate Increases Should Lead to Improving Margins
Higher Prices, More Disciplined Terms Bolster Insurance Industry
Sunbelt Markets Look Relatively Strong in Uncertain Real Estate Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 