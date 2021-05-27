Deep Value Manager Benchmarks Compound Rate of Inflation Over Time

Harris L. "Shrub" Kempner Jr. has been Kempner Capital Management’s President since the firm’s inception in 1982. He is also a Portfolio Manager. He was President of U.S. National Bancshares and Chief Investment Officer for Frost Bank of Galveston (formerly United States National Bank) from 1969 to 1982. He received a B.A. from Harvard University in 1961 and an MBA from Stanford University in 1963. Profile

TWST: Is there a unique investment philosophy at the firm?

Mr. Kempner: There is a singular investment philosophy at the firm — I don’t