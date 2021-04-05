Deep Fundamental Research at Core of Bottom-Up Fixed Income Selection

Adam Abbas is the Co-Head of Fixed Income at Harris Associates and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Oakmark Bond Fund and Oakmark Equity and Income Fund. He is also Vice President of Oakmark Funds. He joined the firm in 2018. Earlier, he was Lead Portfolio Manager at KVK Credit Opportunity Fund LP; Portfolio Manager at Driehaus Capital Management; Senior Research Analyst at Neuberger Berman/Lehman Brothers; and an Analyst at Huron Consulting Group. He received a B.S. degree from Northwestern University in 2004. In 2013, he received an MBA from the University of Chicago. Profile

Word count: 2708

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Abbas: Of course. Harris Associates is a Chicago-based investment firm founded in 1976. Today, it