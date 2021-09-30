D.C. Drug Price Debate Creates Opportunity for Longer-Term Pharma Investors

Kevin Kedra is a Research Analyst with GAMCO Investors. He joined GAMCO in 2005 as a research analyst covering the health care industry. He now covers animal health, biotech and pharma for GAMCO. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where he received a B.S.E. in bioengineering.

TWST: Please introduce your coverage and the subsectors you focus on at Gabelli?

Mr. Kedra: I cover pharmaceuticals, focusing more on