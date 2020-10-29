Customizing Sustainable Investing Portfolios to Align with Investors’ Values

Jacques R. Elmaleh, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager, the Director of Research and a Principal at The Colony Group. He brings over 20 years of experience working with clients as a portfolio manager and director of research specializing in growth, dividend income and international equity strategies. Mr. Elmaleh earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Miami. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Brian Presti, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and the Director of Portfolio Strategy at The Colony Group. As the Director of Portfolio Strategy at The Colony Group, Mr. Presti assesses macroeconomic, financial market data and trends to determine appropriate investment opportunities and asset allocation. During his 20-year career, Mr. Presti has held many positions, including most recently Chief Investment Officer at Harvest Capital Management prior to their merger with The Colony Group in 2019. He graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in political science. In addition, he earned his Chartered SRI Counselor and Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation in 2005.

TWST: Please start with an introduction to The Colony Group and a closer look at the sustainable investing platform and offering.

Mr. Presti: