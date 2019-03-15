CRISPR and NASH Will Be Particularly Interesting and Exciting in 2019

Steven Seedhouse, Ph.D., is Vice President, Equity Research, Biotechnology at Raymond James Financial, Inc. Dr. Seedhouse has been a biotech equity research analyst or an associate at various firms since 2015. He joined Raymond James in March 2018. Prior to his career in equity research, Dr. Seedhouse completed a Ph.D. in pharmacology from Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, and holds an M.S. in medicinal chemistry from SUNY Buffalo. Profile

Word count: 3,701

TWST: Tell us what you cover and your thoughts on how this area was affected in 2018.

Dr. Seedhouse: Right now, we cover 14 companies total,