The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> February 15, 2019

Credit and Interest Rates Big Focal Points for 2019

Gailey, Brady
Brady Gailey, CFA, joined Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in 2007, working in the firm’s Atlanta office, and is currently a Managing Director responsible for equity research coverage of roughly 35 regional banks in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States, with a focus specifically on Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Prior to joining Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., he spent four years at Silverton Bank/Silverton Capital Corp., where he was an investment banker advising Southeastern community banks on M&A and trust preferred offerings. He received a degree in corporate finance from the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration. He also earned his designation as a Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute in 2007. He has been a guest on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” and has been quoted in newspapers worldwide and in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Barron’s, American Banker, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Forbes and other various business journals. Mr. Gailey is also a member of the board of directors of the Ole Miss Banking & Finance Board and the Atlanta, Georgia-based nonprofit, Orchard. Profile
Word count: 2,329

TWST: Can you talk about the most significant milestones you saw within the group in 2018?

Mr. Gailey: 2018 was a good year for the banks. We

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP and CFO: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Growth Opportunities in Microcap Stocks
Protecting in Down Markets Through Compounding
Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Still Trading at Steep Discounts Despite Rallying Back
A Positive Outlook for West Coast Banks in 2019
Banks Investing in Technology and Growth Initiatives
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 