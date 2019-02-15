Credit and Interest Rates Big Focal Points for 2019

Brady Gailey, CFA, joined Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in 2007, working in the firm’s Atlanta office, and is currently a Managing Director responsible for equity research coverage of roughly 35 regional banks in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States, with a focus specifically on Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Prior to joining Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., he spent four years at Silverton Bank/Silverton Capital Corp., where he was an investment banker advising Southeastern community banks on M&A and trust preferred offerings. He received a degree in corporate finance from the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration. He also earned his designation as a Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute in 2007. He has been a guest on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” and has been quoted in newspapers worldwide and in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Barron’s, American Banker, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Forbes and other various business journals. Mr. Gailey is also a member of the board of directors of the Ole Miss Banking & Finance Board and the Atlanta, Georgia-based nonprofit, Orchard. Profile

Word count: 2,329

TWST: Can you talk about the most significant milestones you saw within the group in 2018?

Mr. Gailey: 2018 was a good year for the banks. We