Creating Long-Term Wealth Through the Preservation of Capital

Matthew Watson is Assistant Vice President at James Investment Research, Inc. He graduated from Wright State University in 2007 and 2008, where he received degrees in accounting and finance and received his Master of Accountancy degree, respectively. He has also earned Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations. Profile

Word count: 2,959

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the company?

Mr. Watson: We were founded in 1972 by Dr. Frank James, who is still the Chairman of