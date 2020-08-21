Creating Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns in the Small-Cap Space

Joe Van Cavage, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Intrepid Capital. Mr. Van Cavage joined Intrepid Capital in 2018. He is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Small Cap portfolio. Mr. Van Cavage is also a member of the investment team responsible for the Intrepid Capital Fund, the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund, and the separately managed Intrepid Balanced and Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolios. Mr. Van Cavage focuses primarily on research and valuation of small-cap equity securities. A CFA charterholder, Mr. Van Cavage received his Master of Business Administration and B.S. in civil engineering degrees from the University of Florida. Profile Matt Parker, CFA, CPA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Intrepid Capital. Mr. Parker joined Intrepid Capital in 2014. Mr. Parker is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Endurance portfolio. He is also a member of the investment team responsible for the Intrepid Capital Fund, the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund, and the separately managed Intrepid Balanced and Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolios. Mr. Parker focuses primarily on research and valuation of small-cap equity securities. A CFA charterholder, Mr. Parker received his Master of Accounting degree and a B.S. in business administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Profile

TWST: Could you both please introduce yourselves?

Mr. Van Cavage: Sure. My name is Joe Van Cavage. I'm Vice President and Portfolio Manager at