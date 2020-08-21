The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 21, 2020

Creating Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns in the Small-Cap Space

Van Cavage, Joe
Joe Van Cavage, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Intrepid Capital. Mr. Van Cavage joined Intrepid Capital in 2018. He is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Small Cap portfolio. Mr. Van Cavage is also a member of the investment team responsible for the Intrepid Capital Fund, the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund, and the separately managed Intrepid Balanced and Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolios. Mr. Van Cavage focuses primarily on research and valuation of small-cap equity securities. A CFA charterholder, Mr. Van Cavage received his Master of Business Administration and B.S. in civil engineering degrees from the University of Florida. Profile
Parker, Matt
Matt Parker, CFA, CPA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Intrepid Capital. Mr. Parker joined Intrepid Capital in 2014. Mr. Parker is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Endurance portfolio. He is also a member of the investment team responsible for the Intrepid Capital Fund, the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund, and the separately managed Intrepid Balanced and Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolios. Mr. Parker focuses primarily on research and valuation of small-cap equity securities. A CFA charterholder, Mr. Parker received his Master of Accounting degree and a B.S. in business administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Profile
Word count: 4,206

TWST: Could you both please introduce yourselves?

Mr. Van Cavage: Sure. My name is Joe Van Cavage. I'm Vice President and Portfolio Manager at

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)
Interview with the CEO and President: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)
Interview with the CEO: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Stocks with Higher Earnings and Lower Liquidity
Investing Thematically in Private Equity and Disruptive Technology
Creating Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns in the Small-Cap Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
BDCs with Higher Leverage Will Likely Be Disadvantaged
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 