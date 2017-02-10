Creating Alpha Through Market Inefficiencies

Jim Golan, CFA, is a Partner and Equity Portfolio Manager on the large-cap growth fund at William Blair & Company, LLC. He was also a research analyst covering U.S. large-cap technology and resources, with a focus on energy and materials stocks. Previous to William Blair, he worked at Citigroup Global Asset Management where he focused on the telecom sector. He has an undergraduate degree from DePauw University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Profile

Mr. Golan: William Blair is a global investment banking and asset management firm that was founded in 1935. We are