Controlling Downside Volatility with a Disciplined Investment Strategy

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 1, 2017
TWST: We last spoke to you in 2015. Has your firm changed much since then, and have your minimum investment levels to participate in the firm changed at all?
Jeanie Wyatt, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of South Texas Money Management, Ltd. Ms. Wyatt founded South Texas Money Management — STMM — in December 2000. Barron's magazine named her to the Top Financial Advisors by State list in 2017 and 2016, the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list in June 2016 and 2015, and the Top 100 Independent Advisors list in 2010, 2011 and 2012. She was named to wealthmanagement.com’s Top 10 Women-Owned RIAs list in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Financial Times Magazine named her “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors” in 2014 and the firm Top 300 RIAs in 2014, 2015 and 2016. CNBC named STMM to their list of Top 100 Fee-Only Wealth Managers in 2014 and 2015, and Forbes named the firm Top 100 Wealth Managers in 2015 and 2016. The firm has been named on multiple occasions as one of the "Top Guns" by Informa Investment Solutions — IIS — under IIS Plan Sponsor Network, or PSN, database in the peer group for Domestic All-Cap Core Equity Managers and was named “Top Guns of the Decade” for the 10 years ended December 31, 2010. Based in San Antonio, South Texas Money Management has additional offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston and Dallas. Prior to founding STMM, Ms. Wyatt was Executive Vice President and head of Frost Investment Services — Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. She was responsible for the investment areas of nine trust departments around the state with approximately $13 billion in assets. She also managed the Trust Department's largest commingled equity fund for 15 years. Her total trust-banking career spanned 27 years with three bank holding companies around the state starting in 1976 at Corpus Christi National Bank. A Chartered Financial Analyst, or CFA, she holds an honors degree in actuarial science from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Ms. Wyatt is past Chairman of the CFA Institute's Public Awareness Committee and served on the board of governors of the CFA Institute, an international organization of over 100,000 investment professionals. Ms. Wyatt has been a special guest on “Wall Street Week with Louis Rukeyser” and was also a regular guest on Wallstreetweek.com. She has been interviewed by financial media, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Advisor magazine, CNN, Fox Business news, AP newswire and TheStreet.com. She has also published equity sector research that she directed. Ms. Wyatt was appointed to the Employees Retirement System — ERS — of Texas Board in 2016 by House Speaker Joe Straus. She has also served on the State Pension Review Board, the state’s nine-member mechanism for limited oversight of public retirement systems in Texas. She has also served on the National Endowment Fund Board of Trustees of the American Red Cross. In addition, she has served on the Pension Plan Board of Trustees of the University Health System in San Antonio and is currently a trustee of the Southwest Research Institute and on the development board of the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. An Austin native, she currently serves as Vice Chair of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Advisory Board. Profile
Ms. Wyatt: