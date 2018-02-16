Constructive on Midstream Energy as Crude Oil and NGL Pricing Improves

Barrett Blaschke is Director of Research and Senior Analyst, Midstream Energy of MUFG Securities. Barrett Blaschke is a senior analyst who has spent the past 12 years focused on the midstream energy space. He joined MUFG in 2014 to build a presence in his chosen sector on the company’s equity sales desk. Before MUFG, Mr. Blaschke worked at RBC Capital Markets as a research associate and was later promoted to associate analyst. Early in 2011, he left RBC to work as a midstream MLP analyst at Kayne Anderson, where his focus was on gathering and processing and small- and mid-cap MLPs. In 2012, Mr. Blaschke returned to RBC Capital Markets, where he became part of the energy investment banking group, working with public and private midstream clients. Mr. Blaschke has an MBA degree from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington and Lee University. Profile

Mr. Blaschke: My coverage universe is midstream energy. It used to be all MLPs, but things have changed with