Constructing the Best Possible Balanced Fund

Brad Cohen is Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. Mr. Cohen has 25 years of financial industry experience. In addition to working with individual clients, Mr. Cohen acts as Portfolio Manager for the North Star Opportunity Fund and the North Star Bond Fund. Previously, he had 13 years of security experience as a member, specialist and trader on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Mr. Cohen graduated from the University of Maryland and received his J.D. from Marquette Law School. Mr. Cohen and his family live in Highland Park, Illinois. Profile Jim Tassoni, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. Mr. Tassoni has over 15 years of investment experience, including positions as an analyst, consultant and portfolio manager with WCM Investment Management, Morgan Stanley and UBS Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Tassoni earned his B.S. from Michigan State University and is currently a candidate for the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation. Mr. Tassoni is a registered investment adviser of Regal Investment Advisors, LLC, and Founder and CIO of Durand Capital Partners. Mr. Tassoni is a portfolio manager of the North Star Opportunity Fund. Profile

Word count: 1,519

TWST: Tell us about the recent merger of your two firms North Star and Regal Investment Advisors. What was behind the merger? What were the goals and