Constructing Portfolios That Differ From the Index

John P. DeGulis is the President and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management, Inc. Mr. DeGulis joined the firm in 1996. Earlier, he worked at Morgan Stanley & Co. Mr. DeGulis holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and also graduated from Northwestern University. Profile

Word count: 3,906

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. DeGulis: Yes. Sound Shore was founded in 1978 as a long-only buy-side boutique with a