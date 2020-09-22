The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 21, 2020

Considering an Investment’s Downside Risk First

Kish, Jason
Jason Kish became a Portfolio Manager at Prospector Partners, LLC in 2013 and has been with the investment manager since December 1997. He is also a portfolio manager of Prospector Partners Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Kish has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than 20 years. He began as a junior analyst covering all industries, eventually serving as the property-casualty analyst, and became the Director of Research in 2010. From 1995 to 1997, he worked as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand, LLP in Hartford, Connecticut. Mr. Kish received a B.S.B.A. from Providence College in 1995. He received his Certified Public Accountant designation in 2000 and his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004. Profile
Word count: 3,846

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to Prospector Partners for our readers.

Mr. Kish: Prospector was started in 1997 by John Gillespie.

