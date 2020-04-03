The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> April 3, 2020

Companies with Good Balance Sheets Will Better Withstand Headwinds

Beynon, Chad
Chad Beynon is Senior Vice President and Senior Analyst of Macquarie Group Limited. Since 2007, Mr. Beynon has headed the consumer sector within Macquarie and has been conducting research and publishing reports on gaming, lodging and movie theater companies. In 2012, Mr. Beynon received Institutional Investor’s Rising Stars of Wall Street in gaming and lodging, voted by corporate clients. Prior to joining Macquarie Group Limited, Mr. Beynon worked at Prudential Equity Group covering the beverage sector, followed by the gaming sector. Mr. Beynon graduated from the University of Maryland, double majoring in finance and logistics/supply chain management. Profile
Word count: 2,494

TWST: Can you tell the readers what your coverage is currently?

Mr. Beynon: I cover gaming — land-based, online and suppliers — hotels and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the Chief Strategy Officer: Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Small Caps with an Absolute-Return Strategy
Looking for Companies Able to Generate and Allocate Free Cash Flow
Using a Systematic Fundamental Process to Invest in Small-Cap Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Opportunity for Investors to Capitalize on Early Stage of U.S. Cannabis Development
Optimistic That Legalization 2.0 Will Transform Canadian Cannabis Companies
Companies with Good Balance Sheets Will Better Withstand Headwinds
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 