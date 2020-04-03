Companies with Good Balance Sheets Will Better Withstand Headwinds

Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> April 3, 2020
Chad Beynon is Senior Vice President and Senior Analyst of Macquarie Group Limited. Since 2007, Mr. Beynon has headed the consumer sector within Macquarie and has been conducting research and publishing reports on gaming, lodging and movie theater companies. In 2012, Mr. Beynon received Institutional Investor’s Rising Stars of Wall Street in gaming and lodging, voted by corporate clients. Prior to joining Macquarie Group Limited, Mr. Beynon worked at Prudential Equity Group covering the beverage sector, followed by the gaming sector. Mr. Beynon graduated from the University of Maryland, double majoring in finance and logistics/supply chain management. Profile
Word count: 2,494
TWST: Can you tell the readers what your coverage is currently?
Mr. Beynon: I cover gaming — land-based, online and suppliers — hotels and