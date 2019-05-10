Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors

Amit Kumar is Director and Senior Analyst of P/C insurance at The Buckingham Research Group. Mr. Kumar currently focuses on large-cap multiline insurers, midcap insurers and Bermudian reinsurers. Mr. Kumar previously worked at Macquarie Securities from 2009 to 2017. In 2005, Mr. Kumar joined Fox-Pitt Kelton, which was acquired by Macquarie Securities Group in 2009. Prior to that, he worked at Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC for four years. Mr. Kumar holds one MBA from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, another MBA from Symbiosis Institute of International Business in India and a B.S. from BVM Engineering College, also in India. Profile

Word count: 2,466

TWST: I know you cover stocks in several subsectors of the insurance industry. Would you go through what those subsectors are and, generally speaking, discuss how healthy