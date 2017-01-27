Combining Fundamental and Technical Inputs in a GARP Strategy

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 27, 2017
TWST: Could you both please identify yourselves?
Peter W. Tuz, CFA, is President, Director, Senior Security Analyst and Portfolio Manager for the Chase Growth and Chase Mid-Cap Growth Funds at Chase Investment Counsel Corporation. Earlier, he was a senior analyst and officer with two NYSE member firms. Mr. Tuz received a bachelor’s degree from Ripon College, a master’s degree from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Tulane University. He has been a trustee for Ripon College, where he is also a member of the board’s investment committee. Mr. Tuz is a member of CFA Virginia and CFA Society of Washington, D.C., and is on the Investment Company Institute’s Small Funds Committee. Profile
Robert C. Klintworth is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President for the Chase Growth and Chase Mid-Cap Growth Funds at Chase Investment Counsel Corporation. He received an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Westmont College. He is a portfolio manager, technical analyst and trader. Mr. Klintworth is also a Chartered Market Technician and a member of the Market Technicians Association. Before working at Chase, he worked in accounting. Profile
Mr. Tuz: I am President of Chase Investment Counsel located in Charlottesville, Virginia. We've been in business