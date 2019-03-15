Combining Fast Growers with Steady Dividend-Paying Stocks

Carl M. Wiese is a Founder and Portfolio Manager for GROW Funds LLC and has over 30 years of investment management experience. Mr. Wiese is an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego and the Education Chair for the CFA Society of San Diego. Prior to launching GROW, Mr. Wiese was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Wall Street Associates — $3 billion in AUM — where he was responsible for micro, small and midcap investment strategy and was a member of the investment management team for 12 years. Additionally, under the Wall Street umbrella, Mr. Wiese was involved with two small-cap hedge funds: Vallum Investment Partners, L.P. from 2010 to 2012 as a Founder and Portfolio Manager, and GEM Capital Partners, L.P. from 2003 to 2005 as the sole analyst. Before joining Wall Street Associates, Mr. Wiese was an analyst and Portfolio Manager at Hokanson Capital Management — Aspiriant — for four years and an analyst at William O'Neil & Company — publisher of Investor’s Business Daily — for four years. Profile Michael Collins is a Founder and Portfolio Manager for GROW Funds LLC. Mr. Collins’ career has spanned over 50 years starting as an investment banker and the last 30 years as a registered investment adviser. He has been a founder of several companies and served on the boards of the National Association of Securities Dealers and the CFA Society of San Diego. He has chaired the boards of the Sharp Healthcare hospitals system and San Diego Natural History Museum. Other board service includes the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation and Thomas Ackerman Foundation. Mr. Collins is currently on the investment committees of Sharp Health Care, the Mingei Museum, St. Paul Homes and the San Diego Library Foundation. Profile

Word count: 2,251

TWST: Do you want to tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Collins: Well, Carl and I started this firm to combine the skills and knowledge