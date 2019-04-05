Combining ESG Characteristics with Traditional Financial Analysis

Patrick McVeigh is President and Chief Investment Officer at Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, he was one of three original employees at Trillium Asset Management. His research there was a key factor in the growth of assets from startup to $700 million. Since 1995, Mr. McVeigh has been project manager for a series of groundbreaking studies conducted by the Social Investment Forum, tracking the growth of socially responsible investing and its implications in the investment markets. He is a former board member of the Social Investment Forum. He is a graduate of Santa Clara University from which he received an economics degree. Profile

Word count: 3,447

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. McVeigh: We're a wealth management firm that incorporates ESG characteristics into