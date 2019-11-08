Combining Behavioral Analysis and Fundamental Research

Brandon L. Troegle, CFA, CAIA, is Managing Director of Hillcrest Asset Management. He has 17 years’ experience. Earlier, he was an equity analyst at Morningstar and securities analyst at Bank of America. He received an MBA from Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and history from Austin College. Mr. Troegle serves as a director of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. Profile

Word count: 2,880

TWST: Can you tell me a bit about Hillcrest?

Mr. Troegle: Yes, absolutely. We are an institutional investment management firm focused on