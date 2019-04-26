The Wall Street Transcript
April 26, 2019

Collaboration and a Business Use Case Needed to Move to Blockchain

Deleeuw, Jason
Jason Deleeuw, CFA, is a Vice President and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co., covering financial and business services companies. He had worked as a research analyst at Piper Jaffray from 2006 to 2011 covering financial services companies. Prior to rejoining Piper Jaffray in 2014, Mr. Deleeuw was a senior analyst on the financial equities long/short team at Pine River Capital from 2011 to 2014. Mr. Deleeuw has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Macalester College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota. Profile
Word count: 2,792

TWST: Do you cover some sectors that deal with blockchain and cryptocurrency?

Mr. Deleeuw: Yes, we cover the payment space with a lot of the

