The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2021

Cluing in on Cycles to Determine Best Asset and Sector Allocations

Johnson, Hugh
Hugh Johnson is the Chief Investment Officer, Founder, Partner and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee at Hugh Johnson Advisors. His work on the U.S. economy and financial markets guides the firm’s investment strategy. He joined First Albany Corporation in 1978 after serving as Executive Vice President of Hugh Johnson & Company, Inc. Mr. Johnson has more than 40 years of investment experience. Profile
Word count: 3,411

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Johnson: Two years ago, we put two firms together. One was Bender Lane Advisors, which is a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Options to Manage Possible Uptick in Tax Rates, Volatility
Finding Appealing Valuations in Lagging Banking and Insurance Sectors
Riding Trends in Power Security, Orthopedic Products and Wireless Towers
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition
Oil and Gas Sector to See Substantial Free Cash Flow Growth
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 