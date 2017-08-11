A More Conducive Environment for REITs

Anthony Paolone is an Executive Director covering REITs and real estate service stocks in the equity research department of J.P. Morgan. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paolone was Co-Head of Real Estate Stock Research at CIBC World Markets and was an associate at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp. — Credit Suisse — and Prudential Securities. He holds a B.S. in finance and accounting from the University of Cincinnati and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Mr. Paolone: We cover 67 real estate stocks, which primarily consists of the REITs but also