New U.S. Climate Policy Likely to Stress Less-Efficient Oil and Gas Operators

Sreedhar Reddy Kona is a Vice President and Senior Analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. He is an energy finance professional with end-to-end transaction experience on sell-side and buy-side. He has led deal teams structuring transactions, conducting due diligence, negotiating contracts and credit documents, closing transactions, and performing post-close asset management. Previously, he worked at Barclays Investment Bank and GE. He graduated from Columbia University’s business school with an MBA. He also received a degree from the Indian Institute of Technology. Profile

Word count: 2,611

TWST: I understand you cover the energy industry — oil and gas specifically. Do you cover the entire sector of companies or do you focus more on the larger, mid-size or