Cell and Gene Therapy Are Important Growth Drivers for Life Science Tools

Jacob Johnson, CFA, is a Research Analyst at Stephens Inc. He is on the health care team following the life science tools and diagnostics space. Earlier, he was a financial analyst at Kings Point Capital Management. He graduated from Sewanee — The University of the South — and received a master’s degree in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. Profile

TWST: What do you cover?

Mr. Johnson: I'm on the health care team at Stephens following the life science tools and diagnostics space. We