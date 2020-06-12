Caution Is Warranted in the Med-Tech Sector

Suraj Kalia is Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. covering medical technology and devices. Previously, Suraj was Managing Director at Northland Securities. He has over 15 years of sellside research experience and in 2018 was ranked number-one Healthcare Equipment & Supplies Analyst by Thomson Reuters. He has held senior equity research analyst positions at Rodman & Renshaw, Sanders Morris, Harris and Piper Jaffray. He also worked at Entegris Inc. in business development and at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis as an adjunct professor of finance. Mr. Kalia holds a bachelor’s degree in technology chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology and a Master of Engineering in chemical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He holds an MBA from University of St. Thomas and the CFA certification. Profile

Word count: 3,287

TWST: Tell us about your coverage in the medical devices space.

Mr. Kalia: I am an engineer by training. I wouldn't consider myself a