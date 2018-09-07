The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 7, 2018

Capturing the Upside While Still Protecting on the Downside

Neiman, Dan
Dan Neiman is a Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Neiman Funds Management LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, and the Portfolio Manager of the Neiman Large Cap Value Fund and the Neiman Balanced Allocation Fund. Prior to helping form Neiman Funds Management LLC, Mr. Neiman was Co-Partner of Neiman Capital Management LLC, which managed both individual client accounts and the Neiman Large Cap Value Fund. Mr. Neiman is a Partner, Chief Investment Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Portfolio Manager at Independent Solutions Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. As a registered investment adviser representative, Mr. Neiman has managed equity, ETF and mutual fund portfolios for individual clients since 2000. Using a bottom-up approach to investing for the flagship Neiman Large Cap Value Fund, learned from his father, Harvey, he focuses on searching for fundamentally strong companies that pay a dividend and have healthy call option premiums. His goal in any market is to help protect on the downside while seeking potential to participate on the upside. A third-generation San Diegan, Mr. Neiman is an active member in the community. He went to La Jolla High School and earned a degree in finance from Humboldt State University. He has studied investments and the markets since the early 1990s. Mr. Neiman also played football and volleyball at Humboldt State and currently competes in professional beach volleyball tournaments across the country. Profile
Word count: 3,605

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of Neiman, and tell us a little bit about your history with the firm.

Mr. Neiman: Neiman Funds

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)
Interview with the EVP and Chief Operating Officer: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Assessing the Small-Cap Space by Meeting with Management Teams
Creating Long-Term Wealth Through the Preservation of Capital
Seeking Growth in Large Caps with Dominant Market Shares
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Discipline and Thoughtfulness Important as REITs Are Late in the Cycle
A Better Mood in REITs After a Second-Quarter Rebound
Rising Rate Environment a Short-Term Concern and a Long-Term Positive for REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 