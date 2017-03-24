Capturing the Stages of the Energy Value Chain in North America

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 24, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Michael Roomberg, CFA, is the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Drill Bit to Burner Tip (MUTF:DBBDX) energy fund at Miller/Howard Investments Inc. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Georgetown University. Mr. Roomberg began his career as a research analyst at Boenning & Scattergood, and then worked at Jefferies’ Industrials equity research team and as head of water/infrastructure equity research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Profile
Mr. Roomberg: Miller/Howard dates back almost 30 years. The firm was founded as an institutional research