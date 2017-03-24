The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 24, 2017

Capturing the Stages of the Energy Value Chain in North America

Roomberg, Michael
Michael Roomberg, CFA, is the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Drill Bit to Burner Tip (MUTF:DBBDX) energy fund at Miller/Howard Investments Inc. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Georgetown University. Mr. Roomberg began his career as a research analyst at Boenning & Scattergood, and then worked at Jefferies’ Industrials equity research team and as head of water/infrastructure equity research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Roomberg: Miller/Howard dates back almost 30 years. The firm was founded as an institutional research

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Upmarket and Down-Market Stocks According to the Cycle
Identifying Investments with a Simple But Robust Model
Capturing the Stages of the Energy Value Chain in North America
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Using Intangible Assets to Identify Undervalued Stocks
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This