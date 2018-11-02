Capturing the Spirit of the Midcap Growth Space

Donald Easley, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price for the U.S. Tax-Efficient and U.S. Structured Active Mid-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. He works closely with Don Peters, a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division, actively assisting with all aspects of portfolio management. Mr. Easley is an Executive Vice President and Co-Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the U.S. Structured Active Mid-Cap Growth Equity Strategy. He is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Easley has 18 years of investment experience, 17 of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he was a credit analyst with The Bank of New York. Mr. Easley earned a B.A. in economics from Swarthmore College and an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Easley: T. Rowe is an asset management firm, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. We