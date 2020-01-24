Capturing on the Upside and Protecting on the Downside with a Unique Process

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 24, 2020
Dave Harden is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Summit Global Investments. A graduate of Boston College, B.A., and Boston University, M.S.C.S., Mr. Harden has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. Over the past 21 years in the investment management field, he has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Mr. Harden worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, he focused on managing institutional assets taking a managed risk approach to asset management and continues to do so at SGI. He is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world who has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the managed risk or low volatility equity space. Profile
Word count: 3,839
TWST: Can you provide a brief overview of Summit Global Investments?
Mr. Harden: Summit Global Investments started in 2010, and we are a