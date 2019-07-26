Capitalizing on the Market’s Inefficiencies to Invest Across the Globe

N. David Samra is a Managing Director of Artisan Partners and Founding Partner of the Artisan Partners International Value Team. He is Lead Portfolio Manager of Artisan International Value Fund, which he has managed since the portfolio’s inception in September 2002. Mr. Samra also was Co-Portfolio Manager for the Global Value Fund from its inception in December 2007 through September 2018. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2002, Mr. Samra was a portfolio manager and a senior analyst in international equities at Harris Associates LP from August 1997 through May 2002. Earlier in his career, he was a portfolio manager with Montgomery Asset Management, Global Equities Division from June 1993 through August 1997. Mr. Samra with his former partner Daniel O’Keefe co-founded the global value team, which managed both the Artisan International Value and Global Value Funds, in 2002. Mr. Samra was a member of that team until launching the international value team in 2018. Under the management of Mr. Samra and Mr. O’Keefe, the global value team was nominated six times for Morningstar, Inc.’s International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award in the U.S. — in 2008, consecutively from 2011 to 2014 and again in 2016. Mr. Samra and Mr. O’Keefe won the award for their joint management efforts in 2008 for Artisan International Value Fund and in 2013 for Artisan International Value Fund and Global Value Fund. Profile

Word count: 2,408

TWST: Please introduce the Artisan International Value Fund and with a view to your guiding investment philosophy.

Mr. Samra: We launched the