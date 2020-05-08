Canadian Life and P&C Insurance Companies Have Strong Capital Positions

Tom MacKinnon is an Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets. He began working at BMO Capital Markets Equity Research in April 2010. Earlier, he had 12 years' experience covering insurance stocks in equity research at Scotia Capital in Toronto. Before working at Scotia Capital in 1998, Mr. MacKinnon spent six years at Tillinghast-Towers Perrin, an actuarial consulting firm, in the firm's Toronto and New York offices. Prior to that, he worked at Canada Life as an actuary. In the 2019 Brendan Wood International survey, Mr. MacKinnon was once ranked a top gun analyst in insurance and was ranked a top gun analyst in the Brendan Wood International Survey from 1999 through 2019. He graduated with a degree in actuarial science from the University of Western Ontario.

TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?

Mr. MacKinnon: I'm Tom MacKinnon. I'm an Equity Analyst with BMO Capital. I cover insurance stocks