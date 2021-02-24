The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 24, 2021

Defending Against Loss by Buying Industry Leaders When They’re Down

Edgerton, Bobby
Bobby Edgerton is a Co-Founder of the Capital Investment Companies and has served as an executive officer of the companies since 1984. He is also the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and has been in the financial services industry since 1979. After winning the North Carolina State High School Golf Championship, Mr. Edgerton accepted both a basketball and golf scholarship from Wake Forest University and graduated with a B.A. in business and finance. After graduation, he attained a rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, where he commanded a thousand-man training company at Fort Gordon, Georgia, during the Vietnam War. During his amateur golf career, Mr. Edgerton played in four United States Amateur Championships. Profile
Word count: 3,889

TWST: Could tell us about yourself and Capital Investment Companies?

Mr. Edgerton: I am co-founder of Capital Investment Companies, located in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Disruptive Companies That Will Outperform Over Time
Looking to U.S. Structured Credit Markets for Higher Current Income
Defending Against Loss by Buying Industry Leaders When They're Down
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition
Oil and Gas Sector to See Substantial Free Cash Flow Growth
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 