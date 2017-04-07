Buying High-Quality Companies with Strong Management Teams

Christopher Mullarkey is the Managing Member of Markston International LLC, and Co-Portfolio Manager of Markston’s All Cap, S&P 500 Active and SMID Cap product platforms. He has over 25 years of experience in the investment management industry and received an MBA from New York University. Profile Jim Mulvey is lead Portfolio Manager for Markston International LLC’s U.S. Large Cap Value product, and Co-Portfolio Manager for Markston’s All Cap and S&P 500 Active product platforms. He has over 24 years of experience in the investment management industry and has a degree in economics from New York University. He began his career as a value-oriented analyst at Dominick & Dominick and, later, at Shelby Cullom Davis & Company’s Value Group. In 1996, he founded Endurance Capital and managed over $2.5 billion in his Large Cap Value product. Profile

Mr. Mullarkey: My name is Chris Mullarkey. I am the Managing Member at Markston International. I'm also a