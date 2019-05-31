Buying High-Quality Businesses That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar

St. Denis Villere III is Partner/Portfolio Manager at Villere & Co. He joined the firm in 1999 to launch and manage Villere’s first mutual fund. He started his career as an institutional research analyst and equity sellside analyst with Gerard Klauer Mattison, a Wall Street institutional equity research firm. He received a degree in finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Villere has been frequently quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and Reuters. He is a regular guest on CNBC and other financial media outlets. Mr. Villere dedicates much of his personal time to New Orleans charities. As President of Carrollton Boosters, he oversees 5,000 players in youth baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, flag football and lacrosse. He is the former Board Chairman of Trinity Episcopal School. He also serves on the board of Pro Bono Publico Foundation, helping the organization raise $1 million for New Orleans charter schools every year. In 2004, he was a co-founding trustee of Choice Foundation where he served as Treasurer. Mr. Villere is married with three children. Profile

Word count: 3,014

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm and your title there?

Mr. Villere: Sure. I'm one of the partners and portfolio managers.