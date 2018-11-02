Buying Growing Small-Cap Companies at Attractive Valuations

Thomas W. McDowell is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC. He has been with the firm for 34 years and has 38 years of industry experience. He works on the SMID Cap Equity, Small Cap Equity and Micro Cap Equity strategies. He started at the firm as a portfolio manager and analyst. He assumed leadership of the company in 1994. Earlier, he was a portfolio manager at California First Bank and specialized in the consumer-related industries. He received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from San Diego State University. Profile Cara M. Thome is a Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC. She has been at the firm for 17 years and has 21 years of industry experience. She works on the SMID Cap Equity, Small Cap Equity and Micro Cap Equity strategies. Before joining the firm, she worked as an analyst at the equity research department at George K. Baum & Company. She received a B.A. from Truman State University and an M.A. from the University of Exeter. Profile

Word count: 3,718

TWST: Did you want to discuss a little about the firm?

Ms. Thome: We were started in 1974, founded in San Diego. We have a team here, and we