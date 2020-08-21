The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 21, 2020

Buying Growing Companies While Protecting on the Downside

DeSisto, Jennifer K.
Jennifer K. DeSisto, CFA, CAIA, is Chief Investment Officer of Anchor Capital Advisors, LLC. She received a B.S. in industrial management and economics from Carnegie Mellon University in 1997 and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Business in 2005. She earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2007 and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation in 2018. Ms. DeSisto has worked for Anchor Capital Advisors, LLC since 2016. From 2011 to 2016, Ms. DeSisto was a portfolio manager at Fiduciary Trust Company. From 2005 to 2011, she was a portfolio manager at Batterymarch Financial Management. From 1998 to 2003, she was Vice President Corporate Bank at Fleet Financial/Bank of America, and from 1997 to 1998, she was a management associate at Citigroup. Ms. DeSisto is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Boston, EMPath Investment Committee, The Boston Club, Boston Economic Club and The Boston Foundation Professional Advisor Network. Profile
Word count: 3,532

TWST: Please give us a broad overview of Anchor.

Ms. DeSisto: Anchor was founded in 1983 by Bill Rice Sr., who is still involved with the firm

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)
Interview with the CEO and President: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)
Interview with the CEO: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Stocks with Higher Earnings and Lower Liquidity
Investing Thematically in Private Equity and Disruptive Technology
Creating Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns in the Small-Cap Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
BDCs with Higher Leverage Will Likely Be Disadvantaged
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 