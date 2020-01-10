Buying Great Global Businesses at a Great Price

Jonathan Dash is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Dash Investments, Inc. As Chief Investment Officer, he is responsible for all the investment management and asset allocation decisions at the firm. He has over 25 years of experience in investment management. Between 2006 and 2010, Mr. Dash was on the board of directors of Western Sizzlin Corporation, a 50-year-old franchising company with over $150 million in systemwide revenue. Mr. Dash graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in finance and has also completed a Harvard Business School program on corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Dash: Yes. Dash Investments started in 2004. And we specialize in a global quality investing