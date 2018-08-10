The Wall Street Transcript
Buying Financially Strong Companies with Dedicated Leaders

Edgerton, Bobby
Bobby Edgerton is a Co-Founder of the Capital Investment Companies and has served as an executive officer of the companies since 1984. He is also the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and has been in the financial services industry since 1979. After winning the North Carolina State High School Golf Championship, Mr. Edgerton accepted both a basketball and golf scholarship from Wake Forest University and graduated with a B.A. in business and finance. After graduation, he attained a rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, where he commanded a thousand-man training company at Fort Gordon, Georgia, during the Vietnam War. During his amateur golf career, Mr. Edgerton played in four United States Amateur Championships. Profile
Word count: 2,910

TWST: Please start with a brief introduction to Capital Investments, and tell us a little bit about its structure, the portfolios you manage and the typical clients that

Buying Financially Strong Companies with Dedicated Leaders
