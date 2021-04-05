The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 5, 2021

Buying Debt Securities That Were Sold for the Wrong Reasons

Kimball, Scott M.
Scott M. Kimball is Co-Head, U.S. Fixed Income for BMO Global Asset Management. In this role, his primary responsibility is leading the application of the investment process across the team’s strategies. Utilizing a team-based approach to portfolio management, he works alongside the rest of the portfolio managers on the portfolio construction of client accounts. He joined BMO in 2007 and served as a research analyst prior to joining the portfolio management team in 2011, and during that time, has served as a member of the team’s management and investment committees. Previously, Mr. Kimball held positions at Merrill Lynch and other boutique investment firms. He began his career in the investment industry in 2003. He holds an MBA from the University of Miami and a B.A. in international business from Stetson University. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,286

TWST: Briefly describe the fund that you wanted to discuss today?

Mr. Kimball: The BMO Strategic Income fund is a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and the Investor Relations Contact: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)
Interview with the General Manager, Video: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Deep Fundamental Research at Core of Bottom-Up Fixed Income Selection
Buying Debt Securities That Were Sold for the Wrong Reasons
Micro-Cap Fund Bets on Bigger Returns in Riskier Playing Field
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Despite Volatility, Cannabis Industry Has Strong Tailwinds for Growth
Increased Savings Rate, Stimulus Checks Mean More Cash for Leisure Activities
U.S. Leisure Air Travel Set to Rebound, Business and International to Follow
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 