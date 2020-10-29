Buying Compounders at Big Discounts to Intrinsic Value

Christopher Tsai is President and Chief Investment Officer of Tsai Capital Corporation, a value-oriented investment management firm focused on the long-term growth and preservation of capital. He founded the company in 1997 and is Chairperson of the firm’s advisory committee. Prior to forming Tsai Capital, he was an equity analyst at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc., John A. Levin & Co., Inc. and Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Tsai has been profiled in numerous financial publications including Barron’s, Bloomberg, Financial Planning, Investment Advisor magazine, The Wall Street Transcript and Wealth Management magazine, and has been interviewed by Bloomberg Radio, China Money Network, Fox Business Network, MOI Global, Nasdaq and Yahoo Finance Live. Mr. Tsai is a member of the CFA Society New York and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and international politics from Middlebury College. Profile

TWST: Would you give us an overview of your firm, including a bit about your history and your business today?

Mr. Tsai: I founded Tsai Capital