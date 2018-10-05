The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 5, 2018

Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds

Plumb, Tom
Tom Plumb is President of Plumb Funds, a proprietary mutual fund company, where he is also the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Plumb Equity Fund and Plumb Balanced Fund, a role he’s had since the funds’ inception in May 2007. He has also been the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Plumb Funds since their inception and Secretary of Plumb Funds since August 1, 2017. Mr. Plumb is also the Founding Principal of Wisconsin Capital Management, LLC since January 2004, a firm that traces its origins back to 1984 — formerly Thompson Plumb & Associates. His roles there include Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst and Fund Manager. In addition, he maintains an ownership interest in and serves as the President of SVA Plumb Financial, LLC, an affiliated entity. With more than three decades of experience as an investment professional, Mr. Plumb’s career includes 20 years as the lead manager of two balanced mutual funds, the Thompson Plumb Balanced Fund and the Dreyfus Premier Balanced Opportunity Fund. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975. He is a member of the Madison Investment Management Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation. Profile
Word count: 2,989

TWST: Could you tell me about the two organizations — Wisconsin Capital Management and Plumb Funds — and a little bit about their history?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovators with a Buy-and-Hold Philosophy
Building a Portfolio of Stocks with Growth, Momentum and Valuation Factors
Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 