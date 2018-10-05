Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds

Tom Plumb is President of Plumb Funds, a proprietary mutual fund company, where he is also the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Plumb Equity Fund and Plumb Balanced Fund, a role he’s had since the funds’ inception in May 2007. He has also been the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Plumb Funds since their inception and Secretary of Plumb Funds since August 1, 2017. Mr. Plumb is also the Founding Principal of Wisconsin Capital Management, LLC since January 2004, a firm that traces its origins back to 1984 — formerly Thompson Plumb & Associates. His roles there include Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst and Fund Manager. In addition, he maintains an ownership interest in and serves as the President of SVA Plumb Financial, LLC, an affiliated entity. With more than three decades of experience as an investment professional, Mr. Plumb’s career includes 20 years as the lead manager of two balanced mutual funds, the Thompson Plumb Balanced Fund and the Dreyfus Premier Balanced Opportunity Fund. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975. He is a member of the Madison Investment Management Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation. Profile

Word count: 2,989

TWST: Could you tell me about the two organizations — Wisconsin Capital Management and Plumb Funds — and a little bit about their history?

Mr.